Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.94% of Alaska Air Group worth $157,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.