Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,252 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Verisk Analytics worth $163,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

