Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,044 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Paychex worth $166,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

