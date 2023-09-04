Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.54 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 446,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.03% of PVH worth $169,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $47,561,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PVH by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 558,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $14,439,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

