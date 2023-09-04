Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.91 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.69% of Brighthouse Financial worth $168,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

