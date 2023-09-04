Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.32 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.02% of Kirby worth $168,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after buying an additional 404,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 64.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,136,910. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

