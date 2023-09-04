Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of DuPont de Nemours worth $165,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DD opened at $77.97 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

