Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.89% of TD SYNNEX worth $172,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,340,287 shares of company stock worth $221,185,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $102.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

