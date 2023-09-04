Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 85,544 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.34% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $167,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

