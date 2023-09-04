Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 169,620 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.68% of Arcosa worth $173,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $79.38.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

