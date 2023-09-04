Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Lululemon Athletica worth $166,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.69.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

