Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 460,669 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Marvell Technology worth $169,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock worth $7,044,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.70, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.