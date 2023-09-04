Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 152,766 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of Vistra worth $174,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,128,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $31.79 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

