Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DLR opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

