DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,691 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $79,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
Shares of DKS opened at $116.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKS
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
