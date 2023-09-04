DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

