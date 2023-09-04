Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $154.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

