Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.74 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

