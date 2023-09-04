Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $119,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $32,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $32,069.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

