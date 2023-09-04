Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,802 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.75 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

