Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4,769.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,635,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

