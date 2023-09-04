Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 397.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,701,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 799,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $377,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 197,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 205,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,033,000 after buying an additional 196,285 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $476.24 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

