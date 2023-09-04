Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vontier by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vontier by 40.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Vontier stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

