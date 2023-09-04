Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Concentrix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Concentrix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

