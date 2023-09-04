Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

