Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $178,000 Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 277.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $951.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Byline Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $432,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,765,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,489,949.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,795,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,579,160.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,765,601 shares in the company, valued at $254,489,949.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,169 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.