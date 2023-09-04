Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $203,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,015 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $29.73.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

