Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $201,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $668.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $665.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $745.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

