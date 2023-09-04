Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $192,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $108.11 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,111 shares of company stock worth $5,204,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

