Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 564 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 59.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,252,000 after acquiring an additional 178,874 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 921.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.68 and its 200 day moving average is $285.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $178.55 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 215.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.