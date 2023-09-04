Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,512 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $107.31 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,005,130. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

