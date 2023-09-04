Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 354 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 804.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,314,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.18 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

