Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,344 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 21,309.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 95.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Entegris stock opened at $102.49 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

