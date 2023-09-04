Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 527 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $491.17 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

