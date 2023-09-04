Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,217,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $155.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.