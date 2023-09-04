CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,270 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CTS worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at $56,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CTS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Trading Up 0.4 %

CTS stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.