Critical Review: Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and Slate Grocery REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Slate Grocery REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Slate Grocery REIT has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Slate Grocery REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.38 $29.72 million $1.28 13.52 Slate Grocery REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Slate Grocery REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Grocery REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Slate Grocery REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18% Slate Grocery REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Slate Grocery REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

