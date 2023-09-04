Critical Review: Central Pattana Public (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) and Central Pattana Public (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Central Pattana Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 7.72% 3.33% 1.24% Central Pattana Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.45 $184.53 million $2.41 32.68 Central Pattana Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Howard Hughes and Central Pattana Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pattana Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Central Pattana Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Central Pattana Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Central Pattana Public.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Central Pattana Public on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Central Pattana Public

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units. The company also offers utility services for shopping centers; and sells food and beverages. In addition, the company operates play land, water theme parks, and hotels; manages real estate investment trust, condominium juristic person, and housing estate juristic person; and provides training and personnel development services. Central Pattana Public Company Limited was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

