Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.
Copart Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Copart stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.