Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.