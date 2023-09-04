Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.
Copart Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. Copart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.