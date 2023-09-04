Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. Copart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76,863 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 717,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

