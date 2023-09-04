Contrasting TH International (THCH) & Its Peers

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TH International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million -$110.36 million -2.87 TH International Competitors $2.05 billion $183.72 million 49.32

TH International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 0.93% -17.81% 1.95%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares TH International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TH International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s rivals have a beta of -5.55, meaning that their average share price is 655% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TH International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 515 4391 5716 273 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.35%. Given TH International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TH International rivals beat TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

