Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures -788,422.63% N/A -415.12% Bridgeline Digital -11.33% -9.26% -6.86%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$16.34 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $16.30 million 0.57 $2.14 million ($0.18) -4.94

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Bridgeline Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bridgeline Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgeline Digital has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 405.62%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats Rego Payment Architectures on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

(Get Free Report)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as distributors and wholesalers, multi-unit franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, industrial distributers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.