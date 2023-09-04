Contrasting Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paychex and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Paychex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex 3 4 4 0 2.09 Upwork 0 3 4 0 2.57

Paychex presently has a consensus target price of $122.69, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Paychex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex 31.10% 46.79% 15.68% Upwork -4.33% -10.36% -2.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Paychex and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.2% of Paychex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Paychex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paychex and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex $5.01 billion 8.81 $1.56 billion $4.30 28.47 Upwork $618.32 million 3.26 -$89.89 million ($0.50) -29.92

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paychex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Paychex has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paychex beats Upwork on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc. provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. The company also provides HR solutions, including payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, digital communication solutions, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; plan administration outsourcing and state unemployment insurance services; various business services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, the company provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers' compensation, business-owner policies, cyber security protection, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life. It markets and sells its services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.