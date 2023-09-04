Contrasting MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $1.12 billion 1.74 $125.04 million $0.80 30.11 IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.58 $109.91 million $2.13 50.76

Profitability

MaxLinear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IPG Photonics. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MaxLinear and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear 6.41% 26.91% 15.80% IPG Photonics 7.73% 4.36% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 4 0 2.57 IPG Photonics 0 2 3 1 2.83

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $35.30, suggesting a potential upside of 46.53%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear



MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About IPG Photonics



IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for data center, optical, and communications network of oil and gas utilities. Its laser solutions are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

