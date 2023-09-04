Contrasting ECB Bancorp (ECBK) and Its Rivals

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ECB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ECB Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors 73 437 337 4 2.32

Profitability

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given ECB Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21% ECB Bancorp Competitors 16.35% 7.54% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million $2.72 million 42.86 ECB Bancorp Competitors $155.35 million $36.39 million -2.56

ECB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp. ECB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECB Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECB Bancorp rivals beat ECB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

