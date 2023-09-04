Contrasting D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -1,046.34% N/A -250.32% DXC Technology -4.47% 17.63% 4.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 22.72 -$51.53 million ($0.63) -1.78 DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.30 -$568.00 million ($2.84) -7.43

D-Wave Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Wave Quantum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 DXC Technology 1 9 0 0 1.90

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 391.07%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $26.64, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats DXC Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

