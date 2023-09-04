Contrasting Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crane NXT and My Vintage Baby, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane NXT presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Crane NXT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than My Vintage Baby.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 5.79% 21.39% 9.22% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Crane NXT and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.1% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane NXT and My Vintage Baby’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 1.02 $401.10 million $2.32 26.01 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Summary

Crane NXT beats My Vintage Baby on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About My Vintage Baby

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

