Contrasting Cibus (CBUS) & Its Peers

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) is one of 404 publicly-traded companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cibus to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cibus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 541 1604 5193 51 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Cibus’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.83 Cibus Competitors $126.82 million -$32.87 million 33.23

This table compares Cibus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cibus’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -9,267.94% -185.03% -24.75%

Risk & Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cibus peers beat Cibus on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

