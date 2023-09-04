Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Constellation Brands worth $166,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $259.48 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

