Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

TSE:CMG opened at C$8.90 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.47 and a 52-week high of C$8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

